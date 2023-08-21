School still standing amid North Shuswap wildfires

North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing. (CSRD photo)

Amid the devastation that has rocked the Shuswap, there is some good news ahead of the start of the school year.

North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing, confirmed the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) following a Celista visit Monday, Aug. 21.

“Our team conducted a thorough inspection and found no visible damage to the school or its surroundings,” CSRD said.

Meanwhile, there is no consideration for the city of Salmon Arm to be on evacuation alert at this time recommended by BC Wildfire Services.

