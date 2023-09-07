Marlene Pukanich captured this photo of the Bush Creek East fire as it moved towards North Shuswap communities including Celista, where North Shuswap Elementary is located, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pukanich said the photo “somehow doesn’t capture just how close big and rolling the flames were.” While some grass around the school burned, the Shuswap Emergency Program later confirmed the structure remained intact. (Marlene Pukanich photo)

School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Students began school year at Carlin Elementary Middle School

Preparations are underway for the reopening of North Shuswap Elementary School.

School District 83 spokesperson Alice Hucul said the school will be welcoming students back on Monday, Sept. 18 (a professional development day in the school district except at North Shuswap). Before the school reopens it will undergo a thorough cleaning and inspection.

Due to the Bush Creek East wildfire and related evacuation orders still in effect at the time, North Shuswap students began the school year at Carlin Elementary Middle School. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District began downgrading evacuation orders to alerts on Wednesday, Sept. 6, enabling the school district to begin readying the school to reopen.

North Shuswap Elementary School was not damaged in the fire and power has since been restored.

