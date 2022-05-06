The Ministry of Transportation did not receive any bids from contractors to work on previously planned safety improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and 3A. (Photo: Facebook)

The Ministry of Transportation did not receive any bids from contractors to work on previously planned safety improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and 3A. (Photo: Facebook)

Safety improvements to dangerous Highway 97 and 3A intersection delayed

The Ministry of Transportation didn’t receive any bids from contractors for the project

A lack of interested contractors has put safety improvements for a dangerous intersection on Highway 97 near Penticton on hold.

The Ministry of Transportation received no bids from contractors for the planned project that promised to add a protected left-turn lane at the junction with Highway 3A.

Many contractors have already committed to other projects around the province and don’t have the capacity to take on additional jobs, the ministry said.

Subrina Monteith, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen director for Kaleden, had been pushing for improvements to the corridor long before the ministry announced in January that changes would be made.

“The project will move ahead just not at the timeline we had hoped for,” Monteith told the Western News.

“They are working on creative solutions. Breaking the project up versus one whole project so multiple companies could apply is an option.”

Other planned improvements included the addition of an acceleration lane dedicated to merging traffic going north on Highway 97.

“This is an important safety improvement project and we are considering alternative options for delivering it this construction season,” the ministry wrote in an email.

READ MORE: 70-year-old North Okanagan bridge to be replaced

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictPentictonTransportation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
No response from B.C. MLA to autism advocacy group’s apology demand
Next story
Kootenays to receive up to 100 new electric vehicle charging stations

Just Posted

Calculations by Canadian demographer show Kelowna’s CMA had a fertility rate of 1.15 in 2020, the second lowest in all of Canada. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Kelowna delivering Canada’s sixth lowest fertility rates

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues