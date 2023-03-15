Routine traffic stop leads to foot chase and drug seizure in Kelowna

A man fled from his car on March 14 after being pulled over by police at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna.

At around 3:40p.m., a patrol unit with Kelowna RCMP made a traffic stop of a brown Nissan Altima. The lone male driver took off on foot after stopping, but was taken into custody after a short chase.

During the pursuit, officers noticed the man throwing a bag into a bush. When the bag was retrieved, officers found trafficking level amounts of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine.

When the vehicle was searched, weapons, cash and multiple cell phones were found, items consistent with drug trafficking.

The man was later released after being brought to the Kelowna RCMP detachment. A lab analysis of the drugs and an expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance is needed for charge approval in federal matters.

Sergeant Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit said that “this is a prime example of the hidden dangers and unknowns (that) officers experience during traffic stops. In this case, we have a safe ending.”

City of KelownaDrug bustRCMP