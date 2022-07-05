A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

Rossland man dies while kayaking on Slocan River

The man died in hospital after being rescued

A 62-year-old Rossland man died in a kayaking accident in the Slocan River on June 30.

According to an RCMP news release, he became trapped under a log in the river near Goose Creek Road in Shoreacres.

Fellow kayakers as well as bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until they were relieved by a physician of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association as well as the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was transported to hospital where he died the following day. BC Coroners Service says it is investigating.

READ MORE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Previous story
Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep
Next story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery

Just Posted

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
7 black bears killed in Golden in 2021

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Residents and visitors enjoy a sunny summer day at Sunoka Beach. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan summer heat is a week away

RCMP photo.
1 Alberta man dead in long-weekend collision on Highway 1 east of Golden