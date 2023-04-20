(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Rolex, Tiffany bracelet among items stolen from Kelowna home

$18,000 worth of goods taken

Some Southeast Kelowna homeowners are hoping to recover about $18,000 worth of stolen goods.

It was sometime between January and March of this year that jewelry was taken from the home, including a $100 Canadian gold coin, a Rolex Lady Datejust steel and yellow gold watch, a Tiffany & Co. Sterling Dog charm bracelet and a diamond and emerald ring.

If you might have any information on the theft, or know where the items could be located, you can call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

READ MORE: Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nations group calls for changes to Cannabis Act
Next story
Van stolen from Vernon recovered 5 months later

Just Posted

A Help Wanted sign is displayed from a window in downtown Summerland. The continuing low unemployment rate could create challenges for employers in the coming months. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
EDITORIAL: Labour shortage is a long-term problem

This measuring cup can hold up to one litre of water. When the cup is full, the most that can be poured out is 100 per cent of this capacity. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
COLUMN: I can’t give what I don’t have

(The City of Kyle, TX - Local Government/Facebook)
Morning Start: Kyle’s are going for a record

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Oakland A’s opossum takeover

Pop-up banner image