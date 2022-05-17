Rogers seeking public feedback on proposed facility south of Golden

The proposed facility would be in the Parson area, and would increase service on Hwy 95

Rogers is moving forward with its plan to expand its 5G wireless network in B.C. to increase connectivity along Highway 95.

The project, which is in partnership with the province, is looking to bring a new telecommunications facility, which would consist of a 63.2-metre self-support tower with a fenced compound near Parson and is looking for public consultation.

The facility will be located on Crown land, along Highway 95, approximately three kilometres south of Parson.

According to a statement from Rogers, this new site will provide improved connectivity to any individual needing to contact emergency services along the Highway 95 corridor.

As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on the proposed facility.

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on June 4.

“We’re focused on delivering a reliable, consistent wireless experience and as part of our commitment to provide improved safety and reliable connectivity along Highway 95, we’re working with the local community on a proposed tower to create more seamless coverage for British Columbians, workers and travellers who rely on this critical corridor,” said Rogers in a statement.

The proposed facility will provide more than 90 kms of new coverage, from Golden to Spillimacheen.

The expansion of coverage will be financed through the provincially funded Connecting British Columbia program, administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust.

For more information, contact Rogers Communications Inc. at Kristina Bell c/o Cypress Land Services Agents to Rogers Communications Inc. Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 Tel: 1-855-301-1520.

