Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

Announcement follows Vancouver Folk Fest, Squamish Constellation Festival cancellations

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt is cancelled this year, making the same difficult decision other music festivals in the province have had to make.

In a social media post, Rockin’ River Music Fest organizers said the festival has been met with economic obstacles that it can’t overcome, and the festival had to be cancelled for 2023.

‘We want to thank the City of Merritt who has always welcomed us with open arms, the incredible artists, staff and most importantly — you, the fans. Many of whom have been loyal since year one,” reads the post.

Rockin’ River follows a string of music festival cancellation appointments from earlier this month, including the Vancouver Folk Music Festival and the Squamish Constellation Festival.

READ MORE: Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says

