Road access limited in Golden due court house blaze

Residents are asked to stay away from the area

The blaze that destroyed the Golden Law Courts is causing traffic issues in the town.

The area around Park Drive is blocked off as emergency crews remain on the scene, and residents are asked to stay away.

The Physicians of Golden are limiting access to the Golden Medical Clinic at 826 9 Avenue, due to the blaze. The clinic is open but there is limited parking and handicapped parking spaces are not accessible. The best access to the clinic is to park away from the area and walk.

The medical clinic’s phone lines are open for those wanting to switch to a virtual appointment.

