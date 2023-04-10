(Black Press fie photo)

(Black Press fie photo)

River Forecast Centre watching creek levels in Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions

High streamflow advisory issued as weather impacts Southern Interior

The BC River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan-Similkameen, Boundary, and East and West Kootenay regions.

The warning in the Okanagan-Smilikameen applies to mainly smaller and lower-elevation creeks.

A frontal system is impacting the South Interior and is expected to stall over the Kootenay region today (April 10) and bring prolonged rainfall until Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts could reach 30 to 50 mm across the regions. Lower precipitation amounts are forecast for the Okanagan and Similkameen basins, but they may be impacted by the storm.

According to the BCRFC, seasonal to below-seasonal temperatures and dry conditions have persisted through late winter and early spring.

River flows in the South Interior are below normal as the freshet snowmelt season has yet to significantly begin. Forecasted rainfall is expected to cause flash rises in creeks and rivers.

Smaller, low-elevation creeks with remaining snowpack are most at risk. Conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend with periods of rapid river rises.

Fast-flowing rivers pose an increased risk to life safety.

The forecast centre continues to monitor conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

READ MORE: White smoke in West Kelowna just a controlled burn

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021flood watchOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unexplained wealth orders to target organized crime, corrupt foreigners in B.C.
Next story
A third of Canadians in ‘bad’ or ‘terrible’ financial shape: report

Just Posted

The TLC Shaggy Hot Summer Nights Tour comes to the SOEC in Penticton on July 15. (Submitted)
TLC and Shaggy bringing Hot Summer Nights Tour to Penticton

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

A skier begins their attempt to cross the 75-foot pond of freezing water at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s Slush Cup. (Photo courtesy of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort).
Funkfest returns to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Each year, Golden-based non-profit Girl In The Wild takes eight youths to a confidence-building camp. This year’s programming will take place at the Mount Carlyle Lodge near Kaslo. Photo by Bobbi Barbarich.
Mountain Film Festival comes to Golden in support of local non-profit