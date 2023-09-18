BC Wildfire image from Bush Creek East blaze.

Risk of a thunderstorm as smoke rises from Shuswap wildfire

The Bush Creek East wildfire is an estimated 43,380 hectares

Shuswap residents can expect to see smoke rising from the Bush Creek East fire on Monday.

The blaze is an estimated 43,380 hectares in size and it’s possible black smoke will be coming from within the fire’s perimeter as the area is surrounded by burned material. However, BC Wildfire states this is not a concern.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind is forecast to gust from 30 km/hr up to 50 km/hr before becoming light in the afternoon.

A special air quality statement is in effect for the area due to the wildfires burning in the region. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

For Monday, BC Wildfire will have 190 wildland firefighters and 32 support staff on the blaze, along with 11 helicopters and 29 pieces of heavy equipment.

Overnight, seven structure protection crews supported the North Shuswap.

Shuswap residents can check the Shuswap Emergency Program’s evacuation alert and order map.

Detailed operational information is available on the BCWS dashboard for fire K21633.

