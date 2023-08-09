The Rice Road fire is now being held. Photo Facebook Alana Baird

The Rice Road fire is now being held. Photo Facebook Alana Baird

Rice Road fire near Coalmont being held

Crews working on ‘mop up’

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont is being held as of Wednesday morning, August 9.

According to Taylor Wallace, spokesperson for BC Wildfire, the 16-hectare blaze is not expected to spread, under present conditions.

Twenty-nine personnel remain on the scene today, conducting ‘mop up’ procedures that include identifying and extinguishing hotspots.

The fire was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

Read More: Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

Read More: Princeton’s iconic brown bridge is nearing the end of its life

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresPrinceton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Cawston man found safe
Next story
Cross-border Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos now held

Just Posted

The Township of Spallumcheen is looking to monitor its water usage. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

The majority of the Okanagan is no longer being affected by wildfire smoke, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)
Wildfire smoke no longer affecting North, Central Okanagan

(Black Press Media file photo)
One dead after weekend crash east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The Birchlands Creek wildfire, which has been burning south of Golden for over two weeks, is now over 280 hectares large. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
Birchlands Creek wildfire near Golden grows to 284 hectares