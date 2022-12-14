Reward up to $3,000 for possibly stolen pomsky in Kelowna

Nova was last seen on Sept. 12 but has been spotted around town recently

A Kelowna family is looking is getting closer to finding their missing dog and needs the public’s help.

Sasha Dempsey posted in the ‘Kelowna Alert’ Facebook group that her family’s dog Nova has been missing since Sept. 12. Nova is a two-year old pomsky.

Early in the morning of Sept. 12, Dempsey let her two dogs outside in their yard. Dempsey and her husband were keeping their eye on Nova more than usual because she had just been spayed but took their eye off for ‘seven to 10 minutes’.

In that time, the other dog came back inside, but Nova didn’t. Demspey told Capital News that Nova, being part husky, usually wonders the neighbourhood but always comes back or a neighbour brings her back.

“Normally she’ll just come running around the corner,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey, her husband, and five others searched for Nova for 24 hours straight but didn’t find her.

“I’ll hear a bark that sounds like her and I will get up out of bed and go look for her for 10 hours,” said Dempsey. “She’s like my kid. I don’t have children and she’s like my kid. It’s been heartbreaking for us.”

Over the last three months, Demspey and her husband have looked everyday for Nova, have put up posters, posted to social media, and even had a professional dog searcher help look for Nova.

“I believe Nova’s been stolen at this point,” said Dempsey.

Recently, Nova has been seen in a few different areas but hasn’t been located, according to Dempsey’s post. Dempsey says Nova has recently been spotted around McCurdy Road in Rutland, as well as Abbott Street near K.L.O. Road in Lower Mission.

People have commented on the post saying they believed they saw Nova in an older red Ford truck near Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Dempsey is asking the public to help find Nova. If you see the dog or have any additonal information, call 778-583-4929 or 250-300-9686. Dempsey is offering a reward of $3,000 to whoever brings Nova home. After stating a $2,000 reward, Dempsey got a message from someone saying they’ll add an additional $1,000 to whoever finds Nova.

“We’re getting a lot of response [to help out], which is awesome,” said Dempsey.

Breaking NewsDogsKelownamissing personOkanagan