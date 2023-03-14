Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)

Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP search for man missing from Downie RV Resort

Bradley James Cadden hasn’t been seen or heard from since Mar. 5

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating the missing person, Bradley James Cadden.

Cadden is a 39-year-old man from Revelstoke who went missing from the Downie RV resort near Highway 23 North. Cadden’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since Sunday, March 5.

Cadden is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds.

The RCMP have asked that anyone who has seen or heard from Cadden or has any information contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

READ MORE: Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

READ MORE: Figuring out Fido: The myth of dog training guarantees

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted on B.C. townhouse

Just Posted

Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)
Revelstoke RCMP search for man missing from Downie RV Resort

Boo the bear wakes from his winter nap. (Instagram)
Golden’s boy Boo boogies out of bed

(DriveBC)
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

Christina Benty
Strategic leadership from Golden to beyond

Pop-up banner image