Revelstoke Mountain Resort to host two competitions over two weekends

The Freeride Junior Tour and King and Queen of the Mountain will happen this weekend and next

Hot on the heels after a week of Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke events, Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) will also host the Freeride Junior Tour this weekend and the King and Queen of the Mountain events next weekend.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been busy this last week with a hectic schedule from the Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke. The tour rolled into to town last week with several events for people to take in over the past few days. This weekend, the resort will be hosting the Freeride Junior Tour regional two-star event.

Taking place in the North Bowl, the IFSA event will host riders aged 7–18, giving them an opportunity to show off and test their skills. The event will be judged in five categories, just like the senior event. Judges will be looking for line choice, control, fluidity, technique, and style or energy.

For spectators looking to take in the event, the top of The Ripper Chair will be the best spot to view from with a spectator zone set up. Barbecued hot dogs, hot chocolate, and music will all be at the the top of The Ripper.

READ MORE: Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Mar. 9

On Sunday, Mar. 12, the awards ceremony will be held at the Paul Mair Plaza.

RMR will keep the competitions going into the following weekend with the King and Queen of the Mountain event happening on Mar. 18 and 19.

Combining freeride and slopestyle, the event will run on SFW on the first day, which is underneath the Stoke Chair. The competition moves to the terrain park on day two, with the winner being crowned based on their combined scores from the two days and both styles of riding.

The event is restricted to skiers and snowboarders 19 years and older.

On Sunday, Mar. 19, at 5 p.m., the King and Queen of the mountain will be crowned at the Paul Mair Plaza.

READ MORE: Canadians making fewer trips to the grocery store as inflation pinches: RBC report

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding