Revelstoke Credit Union hosts annual Fun Run

More than 100 racers participated in the event on May 7

It was all smiles, sweat, and sunshine at the Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) Family Fun Run and Road races last weekend.

More than 100 residents were lined up at Queen Elizabeth Park to race in 10km, 5km, and 2km races on Sunday (May 7). The day featured activities made possible by Trees for Tots, a local charity that raises money for young families in need of support for out-of-town medical appointments, and Peak Axe Throwing.

The Fun Run is a long-standing, free community event organized by RCU. $1,050 was awarded to contestants in the race as prizes.

Here’s a list of winners from Sunday’s event:

2km Race – Overall:

5km Race – Overall:

10km Race – Overall:

