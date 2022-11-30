Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE

Several respiratory infection (RI) outbreaks have been declared at facilities across the Okanagan.

Interior Health reports infections at long-term care homes in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops. There are also several COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities throughout the valley.

Gateby Care Centre in Vernon reported an RI outbreak Nov. 29 in 2 North.

In Kelowna, Nov. 28 saw two outbreaks reported: RI at Three Links Manor (entire facility) and COVID-19 at Spring Valley Care Centre in the Pioneer Unit.

Earlier COVID-19 outbreaks are continuing at Village at Mill Creek in the Okanagan Unit and the entire Sun Pointe Village.

Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops reported an RI outbreak on the Pacific second floor Nov. 24.

The same day, a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at Sunnybank Centre in Oliver.

READ MORE: Look out for white, light pink powder: drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon

READ MORE: Scrooge can’t stop Vernon seniors Christmas luncheon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Seniorsseniors housingVernon