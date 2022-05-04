Reposados selected as Wildsight Golden’s May climate champion

Wildsight Golden has named Reposados as its climate champion for the month of May.

Mel Pollock and Jenna Kluz, the owner/operators of Reposados, have taken on a number of initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of their business, says Wildsight.

For example, to limit single-use plastics, they offer reusable metal straws, nor do they use plastic bags for takeout; their takeout containers are fully compostable and are sourced from a company called World Centric.

In addition to these containers being compostable, 25 per cent of the profits from World Centric are donated to social and environmental organizations.

All of the food scraps from the restaurant are donated to Castledale Flower Farm to feed their pigs.

There is a 50-cent charge for every takeout order Reposados does that goes to a reforestation company called Edan Reforestation Projects, which is focused on planting mangrove forests.

These are a type of tropical/subtropical forest that grows mainly in swamps in coastal areas.

Mangroves are extremely important ecologically, as they are habitat for many species including birds, shrimps and monkeys. They also provide a defense against hurricanes by absorbing water during heavy precipitation.

Reposados also offers vegan options.

Pollock and Kluz have also opted to take seafood off the menu due to the negative impact of industrial fishing on marine ecosystems. They now offer a ‘fishless taco’ with tofu as a replacement cooked in a classic fish batter.

Pollock and Kluzhave talked about having ‘World Wednesdays’ to promote awareness for climate change. They would also like to see a better recycling system in town for businesses.

Reposados, for instance, produces 50 times more recycling than people do in their homes, but the business is unable to get big recycling bins from the town like it does for regular garbage bins.

Luz and Pollack would like to see other businesses in town recycling more, but they acknowledge this is challenging because of a lack of resources to recycle easily and properly.

Together, they drive to the dump every day with their recycling, as the recycling depot in town doesn’t accept recycling from businesses anymore.

Pollock and Kluz say climate change is also an important issue to them for the same reason it should be to everyone else.

Reposados has a voice that can be used to help influence people in town to reduce their impact on the environment, they say, recognizing a need to set an example for the town, other businesses and the next generation.

