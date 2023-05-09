Repeat offenders charged with break-and-enter in Kelowna

Two to appear in court on May 9

Two Kelowna men who are known to police were arrested again on the morning of May 8.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a call about a break-and-enter and theft from a house on Cameron Avenue that was vacant after being struck by a semi last month.

A 36-year-old repeat offender who allegedly stole a vehicle from the home was able to be found and arrested because of the car’s GPS system.

At the same time, the RCMP were also investigating the theft that took place inside the house, in which it was discovered credit cards were stolen. The second suspect was seen on camera using the stolen cards, causing RCMP to find the 45-year-old and arrest him for possession of stolen property.

Both men are in custody and are facing several charges of break-and-enter, fraudulent use of a credit card, and failure to comply with a release order.

They are scheduled to appear in Kelowna court on the afternoon of May 9.

READ MORE: Another crash into Kelowna CIBC, 2nd into same office

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

KelownaOkanaganRCMPtheft