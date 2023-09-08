Penticton community safety officers Wikene and Martineau helped reunite a stolen hockey bag with its rightful owner this week. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

‘Recovered and reunited’: Stolen hockey bag back in hands of Penticton owner

Bylaw officers help return valuable bag back to owner

A stolen hockey bag filled with more than $1,000 worth of sporting goods was recovered this week and later reunited with its Penticton owner thanks to some local bylaw officers.

After spotting some “suspicious activity,” Penticton community safety officers Wikene and Martineau managed to recover the hockey bag and provide the goods to RCMP, said city officials on Sept. 7.

Police have returned the bag to its rightful owner, they added.

The two officers are receiving praise from the public online.

