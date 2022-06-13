Rec-Plex park, proposed aquatic facility get financial support from Town, CSRD

OVer $1.7 million will be allocated from the Whitetooth Legacy Fund for the two projects

Two community projects are getting dual funding from the Town and CSRD . (File photos)

Recreation in Golden is getting a financial boost, after Golden’s Town Council and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board of Directors both unanimously agreed allocate the $1.7 million Whitetooth Ski Hill Legacy Fund towards two community projects.

Both the Rec-Plex park upgrades and proposed indoor aquatic facility will receive a boost from the fund, as well as an additional $131,049 for each project from the Economic Opportunity Fund (EOF).

This means in total $1 million will be allocated to both the Rec-Plex Park and proposed aquatic centre.

The EOF funding recommendations will now be advanced to the CSRD Board of Directors for consideration.

Fifty per cent will be allocated to the construction of a multi-use outdoor sports space adjacent to the Mount 7 Rec-Plex.

This includes the expansion of the skatepark, a new outdoor rink and basketball court, brand new dedicated tennis and pickleball courts, the pump track, active play structures and other outdoor amenities.

Since 2020, more than $860,000 in grants and donations have helped fund the park improvements. The combined value of this project upon completion is an estimated $2 million dollars, according to the Town.

The allocation of Whitetooth Legacy Funds and EOF funding would bring the project’s current budget up to $1.86 million.

Work is currently underway on resurfacing the outdoor rink and basketball courts and the skatepark expansion is expected to start later this summer.

READ MORE: CSRD Allocates addition funding to indoor aquatic centre in Golden

The other 50 per cent towards the Golden and Area A Indoor Aquatic Centre, pending the Oct. 15 referendum.

“This is very exciting for our community,” said Mayor Ron Oszust.

“On behalf of Council, we can’t wait to see how the continued work on the Rec-Plex Park will serve our entire community and provide opportunities for a multitude of sports and activities for years to come, and we look forward to hearing from residents this fall through the CSRD’s aquatic centre referendum.”

The CSRD voted to allocate their portion of the fund on May 19.

The CSRD has now conditionally committed more than $2.5 million towards the proposed aquatic centre, which comes with a price tag of approximately $35 million.

“It is really gratifying to see both the CSRD Board of Directors, and the Town of Golden Council come together in unanimous agreement to financially support the proposed indoor aquatic centre and the Rec-Plex Park,” says Electoral Area A Director Karen Cathcart.

“We appreciate the Town of Golden’s tangible pledge of support to the indoor aquatic centre planning process as it moves towards the fall referendum.”

The Whitetooth Legacy Fund was first put forward in 2006 by the CSRD and is intended to put to use the surplus funds from the sale of Golden’s previous ski hill, Whitetooth. The funding was used as “seed funding” to help develop community projects that benefit residents.

Local News