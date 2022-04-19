RCMP warn of fraudulent door-to-door solicitor in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP has issued a warning of fraudulent door-to-door solicitors.

On April 11, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspect knocking on doors in the 600-block area of Denali Drive, collecting money on behalf of an unnamed cancer foundation.

“The suspect was described as being pushy and was only accepting cash donations,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP states that the suspect identified himself as “Elia” and is described as being a 25-year-old man with an Eastern European accent, wearing a blue and yellow jacket and jeans.

“Before handing over your hard-earned cash, take the time to do your homework and look into whether or not the person and organization they claim to be representing is legitimate,” said Lobb.

A resident was suspicious of the alleged fraudulent charity worker and called a known cancer charity foundation to confirm they did not do any in-person fundraising.

To report suspicious activity to the Kelowna RCMP call 250-762-3300. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

For more information about various scams and how to protect yourself, visit rcmp-grc.gc.ca , antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca and gov.bc.ca

