Around six police cruisers and officers search around Edgewater Motel at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway looking for an aggressive large Mastiff dog that escaped a vehicle during an impaired investigation on Monday, Jan. 2. The dog is still at large as of Tuesday morning. (Shannon Stewart Facebook)

Around six police cruisers and officers search around Edgewater Motel at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway looking for an aggressive large Mastiff dog that escaped a vehicle during an impaired investigation on Monday, Jan. 2. The dog is still at large as of Tuesday morning. (Shannon Stewart Facebook)

RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

Large brown Mastiff dog escaped a vehicle at Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway

Penticton RCMP is warning the public about an aggressive dog that got loose and ran away during an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.

During a traffic stop, at around 1 p.m., the accused driver’s large, brown Mastiff dog escaped their vehicle on Skaha Lake Road near Edgewater Motel.

Before running away, police say the dog was aggressive with both an officer and bystander.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the dog.

There was a heavy police presence in the area for much of the afternoon, as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Penticton bylaws now have bigger bite against aggressive dogs

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPentictonRCMP

Previous story
Big White clearing ice so Falcon chair can fly again
Next story
Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

Just Posted

(Kicking Horse Resort)
Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

(Ryan Doty)
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries

This home on Pixton Road in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the Thompson-Okanagan, 156th in the province according to BC Assessment. (Pricey Pads/Facebook)
Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The moon is moving away from the Earth