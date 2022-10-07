David Horsfall. Photo RCMP

RCMP search for Princeton man, last seen Sept. 28

David Horsfall was last seen walking on Granite Street

Police are searching for a Princeton man who was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 28 at about 1 p.m.

David Horsfall was reported missing by a neighbour Saturday, Oct. 1, according to an RCMP press release.

He was last seen walking on Granite Street in Princeton, with plastic jugs and a car tire and rim, and he was believed to be heading towards Highway 3.

Despite extensive patrols in the area, and police inquiries, there have been no signs of him.

Horsfall is described as:

• Caucasian male

• 61 years old

• 6’3 (191 cms)

• 200 lbs (90 kgs)

• Brown and grey hair, long pony-tail

• Greying beard

• Large build

If you see David, or know where he may be, please contact the Princeton RCMP at (250) 295-6911.

