An abandoned car in a mall parking lot is seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Searchers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of an extensive search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

An abandoned car in a mall parking lot is seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Searchers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of an extensive search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

RCMP say body found of one of four people missing in Nova Scotia floods

Police recovered the body of a 52-year-old man and are working to identify another person’s remains

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive flooding across the province.

Police say they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man.

They say a person’s remains were also found in a different part of the search area and they are working with officials on identification.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing on Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were submerged in the regional municipality of West Hants, northwest of Halifax.

A series of thunderstorms that began on Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on several parts of the province, washing out roads and bridges and causing widespread damage.

Provincial officials said 25 bridges had been affected, with 19 damaged and six destroyed. At least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

READ ALSO: Search continues for 4 people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia

B.C. Floods 2021Nova Scotia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Overpass to help protect bighorn sheep from fatal car crashes in B.C. Kootenays
Next story
B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan

Just Posted

The company will continue to move forward with The Sevens project. (The Sevens)
The Sevens short-term rentals rejected by Golden council

Jackie Grainge (left) and Adrianne Marcucci (right) will be making a stop in Golden on August 11 for a performance of their new ABBA tribute show “Mia! Mia! It’s the ABBA Girls.”
New ABBA tribute show making a stop in Golden on August 11

(Shuswap Emergency Program/Twitter)
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

(file photo)
Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees