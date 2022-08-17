RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP respond to weekend truck rollover

No injuries were reported

Golden/Field RCMP responded to a tractor trailer roll over on Highway 1 just east of Field on Sunday, Aug. 14.

RCMP say that a load of what they believe to be crane parts ended up on the highway as a result. The truck ended up flipped into a ditch on the side of the highway, which caused complications.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. local time and reduced the highway to one lane in each direction, with westbound traffic diverted onto the eastbound side at Yoho Valley Road, while a vehicle recovery was carried out. The incident caused major delays and traffic congestion.

Recovery and clean up was wrapped up by 5 p.m. and regular traffic flow was restored.

The driver was charged under the motor vehicle act.

There were no injuries as a result.

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap
Next story
Body found in North Thompson River confirmed to be missing Alberta man

Just Posted

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Latest round of talks conclude over Columbia River Treaty negotiations

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)
RCMP respond to weekend truck rollover

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters

A fun bike parade has been planned for later this week. (File photo)
Golden sees first ever bike parade this week