RCMP respond to weekend truck rollover

Golden/Field RCMP responded to a tractor trailer roll over on Highway 1 just east of Field on Sunday, Aug. 14.

RCMP say that a load of what they believe to be crane parts ended up on the highway as a result. The truck ended up flipped into a ditch on the side of the highway, which caused complications.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. local time and reduced the highway to one lane in each direction, with westbound traffic diverted onto the eastbound side at Yoho Valley Road, while a vehicle recovery was carried out. The incident caused major delays and traffic congestion.

Recovery and clean up was wrapped up by 5 p.m. and regular traffic flow was restored.

The driver was charged under the motor vehicle act.

There were no injuries as a result.

