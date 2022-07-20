RCMP respond to 269 service calls in June

Emergency crews on the scene June15 after a fatal collision on Highway 1. (Mike Pecora photo)

The Golden/Field RCMP responded to269 service calls during the month of June, according to the detachment.

Of those calls, 40 were persons offences, such as assault, uttering of threats, harassment and cause a disturbance.

There were also 32 property offences, which include break and enter, theft, and mischief to property.

In addition, the RCMP responded to 107 traffic related calls.

Of those calls, 16 were collisions, which includes the fatal collision on Highway 1 that occurred on June 15.

With the increase in traffic due to a high volume of tourists and motorists on the road, the RCMP are reminding everyone to drive with care.

“As the National Parks are reaching their peak season, the Golden-Field RCMP would like to remind the public to please allow extra travel-time and drive safely,” said Cst. Kat Robinson, media relations officer with the Golden-Field RCMP.

“The well-being of those in your vehicle, other motorists on the road, and wildlife could depend on it.”

Three were impaired driving investigations.

Only one resulted in an Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), a downswing from the month prior.

IRPs are given when the operator of a motor vehicle blows a “warn” or a “fail” on a roadside screening device or on refusal to blow.

You can be made to take a responsible driver program, which can cost an additional $930.

RCMP Briefs