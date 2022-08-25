Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24 in Keremeos. (Photo- Keremeos RCMP)

Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24 in Keremeos. (Photo- Keremeos RCMP)

RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old last seen in Keremeos

Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old who was last seen in Keremeos.

Mya Teasdale was last seen on Aug. 24 and is described to be 5’10” with brown eyes.

Police say Teasdale has brown/purple shoulder-length hair, weighs 140 pounds and was wearing a large black t-shirt with red writing on the front and Van shoes featuring black checker marks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing youth is urged to contact their local police.

READ MORE: Wedding ring found in Penticton river channel

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsKeremeosmissing personNewsRCMP

Previous story
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts
Next story
Pacific Woodtech assumes ownership of Golden mill

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Golden mill. (File photo)
Pacific Woodtech assumes ownership of Golden mill

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Contributed)
Kelowna mayor frustrated with ‘catch and release’ justice system

Pilot Justin Kripps with Cam Stones, Ryan Sommer and Benjamin Coakwell from Canada start for the first run of the men’s four-man bobsleigh World Cup race in Winterberg, Germany, Jan. 9, 2022. (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP)
Kripps retires from bobsleigh competition