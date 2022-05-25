Penticton RCMP are looking for four individuals who damaged Penticton Secondary School computer network equipment while climbing onto the school’s roof. (Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for four individuals who damaged Penticton Secondary School computer network equipment while climbing onto the school’s roof. (Penticton RCMP)

RCMP looking for help after 4 climb and damage Penticton Secondary School

The four individuals damaged the district’s network equipment

The Penticton RCMP are looking for assistance after four vandals damaged the roof of Penticton Secondary School.

According to the RCMP, during the early hours of April 24, four individuals arrived at the high school and climbed onto the roof of the building, damaging network equipment on their way up.

The estimates to repair the damaged school district equipment are over $8,000.

“This kind of damage is senseless,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations. “Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”

The individuals were seen in security footage arriving in what RCMP described as a white Nissan Juke.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ ALSO: Penticton man accused of wielding chainsaw remains behind bars

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
Kelowna apartment fire sends one to hospital
Next story
Needle in a haystack: Less than 1% of homes in B.C. cities listed below $200,000

Just Posted

This Golden-based home has been named on of the top 10 vacation rentals in Canada. (Vrbo photo)
Golden home named in top 10 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year

Dryden Bennett, recipient of Kelowna's Teen Honour in the Arts Award, is a featured composer in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra's spring concert May 28 and 29, 2022. (Contributed)
Youth Symphony in tune for Okanagan spring concerts

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lettuce and sunflowers are in the same family

Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November 2019. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and just introduced a new Private Member’s Bill to help reclaim Indigenous names, inspired by a letter written to him by a Golden student. (Claire Palmer photo) Doug Clovechok at a community event in Golden in November. He has been the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke since 2017 and will be seeking re-election in the upcoming election. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden student inspires Bill to reclaim Indigenous names