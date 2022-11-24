Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden

Just Posted

An update is expected at 4 p.m. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 93 is reopened after an incident two kilometres south of BC border

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1 between the Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden

(@TomAckermanWX/Twitter)
Morning Start: Frost Flowers

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Trans-Canada Highway project is expected to complete in early 2024 (MOTI)
Kicking Horse Canyon stretch of Trans-Canada Highway reopening to the public