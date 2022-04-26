RCMP are hoping someone might be able to identify this dog after police found it near a burnt vehicle containing the body of an unknown person near Skmana Lake on April 22, 2022. (RCMP photo)

RCMP are hoping someone might be able to identify this dog after police found it near a burnt vehicle containing the body of an unknown person near Skmana Lake on April 22, 2022. (RCMP photo)

RCMP investigating after body found in burnt vehicle abandoned in the Shuswap

Police hoping someone might recognize dog found near vehicle

Police are investigating what is being called a suspicious death after a person’s body was found in a burned vehicle near Chase.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, Chase RCMP received a complaint about an abandoned, burnt vehicle parked in the area of Skmana Lake and Loakin Bear Creek Road.

Investigating officers found a burnt sedan and, inside it, the body of an unknown individual.

As this is an unexpected and suspicious death, explained RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

According to police, a dog was found wandering in the vicinity of the burned-out vehicle.

“Investigators are releasing a photo of this dog hoping someone may recognize it, which might help the investigation,” said Manseau.

Police recognize the Skmana Forest Service road area as a frequently used recreational area, and are urging anyone with trail or dash cam footage to call the RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

“Investigators are still working on identifying the deceased individual and no further details are available at this time,” said Manseau.

Read more: Two B.C. men are on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap

Previous story
Culture of fear’: Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership

Just Posted

Snow tires are still required for a few more days. Black Press Media file.
Snow tire requirements still in effect until April 30

Kicking Horse Canyon extended closures are back, with a one month closure that comes into effect on April 19 and will last until the May long weekend. (MOTI photo)
Highway closure schedule east of Golden announced for May

A hummingbird gives its wings a rare rest while feeding in a North Okanagan garden. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbird season is in full flight in the Okanagan

The Golden Light Horse Club is looking for input on emergency preparedness. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden Light Horse Club working on emergency preparedness plan