Penticton RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6, and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. A man was taken into custody without incident. (file photo)

Penticton RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6, and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. A man was taken into custody without incident. (file photo)

RCMP investigate Okanagan Falls shooting

Woman found suffering from serious injuries Saturday, Aug. 6; man taken into custody without incident

One woman suffered serious injuries in a shooting incident in Okanagan Falls Saturday, Aug. 6.

At approximately 10 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a report of shots fired in the community located south of Penticton. Officers responded and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to hospital.

A male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Police believe the two individuals knew each other, and say in a release there is no further risk to the public.

READ MORE: Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

READ MORE: Bodies found in burned-out vehicle near Summerland: RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictRCMPShooting

Previous story
Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Just Posted

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

A lottery ticket for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max competition matched all four Extra numbers, worth $500,000, and was purchased in Lake Country. (File photo)
Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

The Peach ice cream had become a major tourists attraction onto itself. But city staff awarded the license for the next three years to Alberta-based company. (The Peach Facebook) The Peach, on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton, has become an iconic landmark of Penticton’s lakefront. (The Peach Facebook)
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

Another past successful community weed pull. (Wildsight photo)
Community weed pull scheduled for disc golf course