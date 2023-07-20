Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.

Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.

RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

RCMP say individual has turned himself in

A man is under investigation by RCMP after claiming on social media platforms that he lit a number of fires in the region.

In the video, which was shared rapidly before being deleted, the individual gestures to numerous fires in a woodline and says: “I lit all those, guys. I’m good. I did that.”

The Cranbrook RCMP, along with the Creston RCMP, are now investigating this post.

“The individual who is the source of the video turned himself into police today. We are still actively investigating but can confirm that the individuals in the video had nothing to do with starting the fire in the aq’am community,” said Const. Katie Forgeron.

“Despite his not having committed the offence of arson, there are still possible criminal charges that can be pursued with relation to the post that was made.”

READ MORE: Officials confirm 7 homes lost in St. Mary’s River wildfire

Because the man has not been charged, Black Press Media is not identifying him at this time.

This season is far from over and has already been confirmed to be the worst in B.C.’s history, with more than 1.4 million hectares burned in 1241 fires.

There are currently 376 active fires in the province, with 25 started in the last 24 hours.

More to come.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly a quarter of B.C.’s 34 water basins at highest drought levels
Next story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)
Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan