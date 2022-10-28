Police had a busy weekend with 160 calls April 1-3. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

RCMP investigate alleged impaired Kamloops driver following crash near Vernon

Young woman blows twice the legal limit

The driver in a Highway 97 crash Wednesday evening is being investigated after allegedly blowing twice the legal limit.

Police are conducting an impaired driving investigation following the two-vehicle collision in Spallumcheen Oct. 26 around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Irish Creek Road.

Following an initial investigation, police have determined that the northbound Volkswagen crossed the center line of the highway and collided head on with a southbound Acura.

“At the scene, officers noted several signs of impairment on the woman who was allegedly driving the Volkswagen,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “She was arrested and transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit.”

The 24-year old woman from Kamloops was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date.

Minor injuries were reported to police at the time of the collision.

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on highway north of Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon employee dodges sick days for 50 years

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

impaired drivingRCMPVernon

Previous story
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure
Next story
Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna

Just Posted

Environment Canada says atmospheric rivers on B.C.’s coast will have an impact on wind levels in the Interior. Kelowna YLW Airport is pictured. (Black Press File photo)
Atmospheric river from B.C.’s coast brings strong winds to the Interior

Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook)
Semi-trailer crash closes Highway 95 near Golden

Annika Kirk, Ayden Clark, James Plaxton, Rebekah Dingwall, Elizabeth Hirschkorn, Jackson Price, Dr.Kyleen Myrah (faculty advisor), Devin Rubadaeu (faculty advisor), Jon Philip Talastas, Maya Samaddar, Mandi Kohout, Mackenna Lenarcic, Danielle Walker, celebrate the Enactus OC National Exhibition win. (Submitted photo)
Enactus Okanagan students off to Puerto Rico for global competition

Macaws perched on branch in jungle
Morning Start: Parrot Family