King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

RCMP gifts musical ride horse to King Charles ahead of upcoming coronation

Noble is a seven-year-old black mare

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May.

The RCMP says the King will be presented with the horse, which is also being given in recognition of the federal service’s 150th anniversary, at a ceremony.

It says the King personally requested a horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charger when his current steed, George, retires.

The musical ride is a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.

The Royal Family says Noble is a seven-year-old black mare, settling into life at the royal mews in Windsor after the King met her for the first time earlier this week.

The King has been the RCMP’s honorary commissioner since 2012, and visited the musical ride in May on a tour of Canada alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRoyal family

Previous story
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Next story
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is

Just Posted

This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and 1

An avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Avalanche Canada has released more details about the deadly avalanche that killed three German citizens in southeastern British Columbia last week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche Canada releases details on Invermere area avalanche that killed 3 Germans

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home

Managing the water level of Okanagan Lake presents conflicting challenges which will be part of focus of upcoming online World Water Day forum in Kelowna on March 21. (File photo)
Okanagan Basin Water Board to address valley water issues