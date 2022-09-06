RCMP encourage safe back to school practices, recap August

After a busy summer, RCMP are focussing on community with back to school

According to Golden/Field RCMP, the detachment responded to 374 calls for service in the month of August, a decrease from the busy start to summer the month prior.

Of those calls, 64 were persons offences, such as assault, utter threats, harassment and cause a disturbance.

There were also 101 property offences, an increase from the month of July.

That included three break and enters and 23 thefts, which RCMP says represents a 60 per cent increase from last month.

Additionally, there were five stolen vehicles, three stolen bikes and eight thefts from vehicles.

In addition, police responded to 114 traffic related calls, less than half of the amount from the month prior.

Of those calls, 25 were collisions, including one fatal collision, one that left individuals with serious injuries and six with severe vehicle damage over $10,000.

RCMP also conducted four impaired driving investigations, resulting in including three Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP).

Two resulted in 90-day fails and one in a three day warning. One IRP was impaired by drug use.

IRPs are given when the operator of a motor vehicle blows a “warn” or a “fail” on a roadside screening device or on refusal to blow.

You can be made to take a responsible driver program, which can cost an additional $930.

RCMP have also launched a new community policing initiative starting on Sept. 7 called “Coffee with a Cop”, where RCMPwill be meeting at different locations around Golden each month and answering any questions people might have.

Some basic guidelines include not buying anything for RCMP, as well as this is not a forum to report crimes.

With back to school upon us, RCMP are also reminding residents to protect students and respect school zones.

Drivers must adhere to a speed of 30km/hr or less from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday on all school days.

“Police urge drivers to be extra cautious and watch for children on the roadway,” says Cst. Kat Robinson, Media Relations Officer for the Golden-Field RCMP.

“Playground zones are still in effect from dawn until dusk every day.”

Common offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act around schools and parks include:

Speed in school zone or playground zone 1-20 km/h over – $196,

Speed in school zone or playground zone 21-40 km/h over – $253,

Fail to obey school guard or school patrol: $167,

Fail to stop for School Bus: $368,

Fail to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk: $167.

Pedestrians – Despite having the right of way, please follow these safety tips:

always see and be seen by motorists,

ensure to look both ways before crossing the road,

make eye contact with all drivers,

wear high visibility colors,

remove earbuds/headphones so you can hear your surroundings,

keep your head up and stay off your phone when walking.

If you observe unsafe driving behaviours in playground or school zones, please contact the non-emergency line at 250-344-2221, or use the Golden-Field RCMP’s Online Crime Reporting system.

RCMP Briefs