(Photo - RCMP)

RCMP asking public for help to find West Kelowna man wanted province-wide

If you know his whereabouts or see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in searching for a man with a province-wide warrant.

32-year-old Tyler Jack Newton is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.

He is still a resident of West Kelowna.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, do not approach and call 911 or the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Use the file number 2021-84760 when calling.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

