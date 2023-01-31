RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)

RCMP ask public for help locating West Kelowna man missing since October

Brett Moore was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since October.

34-year old Brett Moore has been missing since Oct. 23, 2022. No one has heard from him and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Moore is Caucasian and stands at five feet-seven inches, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at at 250-768-2880 with the file number 2022-66676.

