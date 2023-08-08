RCMP ask for public’s help in locating missing Cawston man

Keremeos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man who was last seen on Aug. 6.
Nevada Alan Book was reported missing on that date and social media reports from his mother state he was involved in a car accident near Barcelo and Mannery Road in Cawston.
Book was not found at the scene but his vehicle was, she said.
Police describe him as:
• Caucasian
• Slender build
• Brown eyes
• Brown hair
• 29 years old
• 180 cm
• 59 kg
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Book is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at
