Adam Louis last seen leaving his home Feb. 23 in the Skaha Lake area. (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask for help finding Penticton man last seen leaving his home

Andrew Louis was last seen Feb. 23 in the Skaha Lake Road area

Police would like to confirm the wellbeing and location of 41-year-old Andrew Brian Louis who was last seen leaving his residence on Skaha Lake Road in Penticton on Feb. 23.

Louis is an indigenous male, 5’10”, stocky, short black hair, possible facial hair and brown eyes. Louis was last observed wearing a black coloured hoodie. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or 911.

