Significant rainfall has caused water pooling and closed Vernon fields and ball diamonds Monday, June 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Significant rainfall has caused water pooling and closed Vernon fields and ball diamonds Monday, June 13. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Rain closes Vernon sports fields

Parks and diamonds closed until Wednesday morning

Due to the current weather, city-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities in the following locations:

• DND Park

• Grahame Park

• Lakeview Park

• Marshall Fields Park

• Polson Park

• MacDonald Park

“Prolonged rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf,” the city said.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the North Okanagan – including Vernon, with prolonged rain expected to fall over parts of the BC Interior today and tomorrow.

“Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds are expected to reopen for use on Wednesday morning (June 15).

“The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today and tomorrow.”

This is the second time in less than two weeks rain has closed the fields this spring.

READ MORE: Rain dampens play on Vernon fields

READ MORE: Ready your umbrellas for Okanagan-Shuswap special weather statement

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

News and WeatherSportsVernon

Previous story
Cannabis companies call on feds to increase edible THC limits to curb Canada’s illicit market
Next story
19 police officers in B.C., some in Surrey Police Service, are under investigation for misconduct

Just Posted

Two community projects are getting dual funding from the Town and CSRD . (File photos)
Rec-Plex park, proposed aquatic facility get financial support from Town, CSRD

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal

Recreational real estate in the Okanagan is rising in popularity, as Canadians seek to take advantage of what B.C. has to offer (Photo Submitted by RVezy).
Analyst expects Okanagan recreational real estate market to pop

Snow is expected Monday and Tuesday on the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Snowfall warning issued for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass