Rain aids efforts to contain Rice Road fire near Coalmont

A helicopter actioning the Rice Road wildfire stops to refuel at the Princeton airport, Monday, August 7. Photo Andrea DeMeer

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont remains out of control, however there was no notable fire growth Monday, August 7.

According to BC Wildfire media spokesperson Taylor Wallace crews were aided by rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The fire is still measured at 16 hectares, and 29 personnel are on scene again, Tuesday, August 8, assisted by two helicopters.

The blaze was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

There are no other evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

Read More: Princeton’s iconic brown bridge is nearing the end of its life

Read More: B.C.’s low-income renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Princeton