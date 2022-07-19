man in handcuffs file photo

Public help arrest man with hammer threatening people in Penticton

The 32-year-old had caused a disturbance in a grocery store

The public helped arrest a 32-year-old man of no fixed address who was allegedly running around the Penticton Plaza parking lot wielding a hammer and threatening people Monday evening.

On July 18, at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance inside a grocery store at the Penticton Plaza at 1301 Main Street.

The man became upset when animal control seized his dog while the store’s security personnel were processing him for allegedly committing theft, said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

According to police, the man was holding a hammer and began running around the parking lot threatening to assault people and damage property.

Officers arrived, and with the assistance of the public, were able to safely arrest him.

Charges of mischief, theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for approval.

