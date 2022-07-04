Protestors gather again at Kelowna City Hall over Roe v. Wade reversal

Protesters gathered again at Kelowna City Hall on July 4 to express their voice over the reversal of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. – a decision from 1973 that any unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.

Over 100 people gathered on the grass across from City Hall with signs and chants expressing pro-choice views, while about a dozen pro-life protesters held signs on the street corners in front of City Hall.

Protesters remained civil. Bylaw officers were standing by in case of commotion.

READ MORE: Dueling protests in downtown Kelowna Sunday following Roe v. Wade reversal

READ MORE: US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

abortionKelownaprotest