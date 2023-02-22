Proposed Golden aquatic centre back on the table

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).

The new indoor Golden and Area A Aquatic Centre was back on the table at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board meeting on Feb. 16.

Manager of Operations Management Darcy Mooney received unanimous support for CSRD to enter into an agreement with Make Projects Ltd. for a total cost not to exceed $300,000 for the provision of project management and services related to the schematic design, design development and construction drawing.

Mooney pointed out that the CSRD has begun to work with Make Projects Ltd. as the owner’s representative in the review of the detailed design proposal received from HCMA, a leading architectural firm related to aquatic infrastructure with whom the regional district has worked over the past four years.

Describing Make Projects Ltd. as a reputable project management firm, Mooney said the company’s review and proposed modifications to the HCMA proposal resulted in savings of $170,000.

It is estimated that project management costs for this project of great magnitude and complexity will range from between $15,000 and $18,000 per month and Mooney noted that adequate funds have been identified within the draft 2023 Five Year Financial Plan.

Manager of Financial Services Jodi Pierce says that according to the draft budget, the Town of Golden’s share of the aquatic centre’s cost is $402,636 in 2023, for which residential taxpayers will see an increase of $141.68 on their property tax bills. Area A’s share will be $349,557 in 2023, which will mean a property tax increase of $150.68.

Pierce also noted that there is still time for public input into the draft budget at the Community of the Whole meeting set for Feb. 22. Residents can go online to CSRD.bc.ca to register for Zoom or attend in person at the CSRD boardroom in Salmon Arm.

If successful, a proposed grant application could provide some relief. On Thursday, the board authorized an application to the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Fund Grant Program for up to $13.5 million to support the $25 million of capital construction costs.

“The Green Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) is a grant that provides 60 per cent funding on the first $10 million and 50 per cent funding on the remaining $15 million of eligible costs associated with new construction of a building to a maximum of $25 million,” wrote Mooney in his report to the board. “The CSRD is prepared to provide in-house staff contributions to manage the grant if successful. The grant could provide a potential local taxation offset of up to $13.5 million dollars on the multi-million dollar project and would be part of the current $17 million dollar fundraising.””I look for your support,” Area A director Karen Cathcart said to board members. “Fingers crossed, this is a big one and I hope it’s successful.”

GoldenSwimmingWater