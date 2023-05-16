Property tax in Golden increases by 4.08%

On April 18, the Town of Golden adopted its 2023 budget and five-year financial plan.

According to the town’s website, the focus for both is “responsible spending.”

“This is our first official budget as a new council, and while we are proceeding with caution through a time of increased inflation, we continue to move our community forward with a lot of exciting projects anticipated for 2023,” Mayor Ron Oszust said.

The budget and plan include information on taxes for the rest of the year as well as plans for capital spending and key local projects.

Of immediate impact to many Golden residents is this year’s change in property taxes.

Municipal property taxes will be going up by 4.08 per cent. On average, homeowners in the town will see their municipal tax payments increase by $6 per month (or approximately $74 for the year).

In addition to the municipal tax rate, the town collects non-municipal property taxes on behalf of other taxing authorities. This year’s increase in non-municipal property taxes is 19.1 per cent.

Of the taxes collected, 58 per cent will be used by the town to fund municipal operations — down from 61 per cent last year. The remaining 42 per cent will be distributed to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the provincial government, the Municipal Finance Authority, the BC Assessment Authority and the Kootenay East Regional Hospital District.

Municipal property taxes make up 35 per cent of the town’s income, a point of pride for Town of Golden officials.

“This year, property taxes make up just 35 per cent of our total revenues, which is considerably less than the average, being reflective of the town’s commitment to seek alternative sources of funding,” chief administrative officer, Jon Wilsgard said. “Our very high success rates with grants let us get a lot of infrastructure work done without having to use property tax revenues for it.”

The remaining 65 per cent of the town’s income comes from grants (36 per cent), user fees and service charges (16 per cent), earnings from borrowing (10 per cent) and other miscellaneous sources.

Revenue sources are used to support maintenance and upkeep of town infrastructure, operating expenditures —which include the delivery of recreational programs and services such as snow removal and garbage pick up— and capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures are “the acquisition, replacement or rehabilitation of infrastructure.”

This year’s planned capital expenditures include a complete renewal of 6th Street North between Ford and Downtown Auto Wash, redevelopment of the Post Office Plaza, boulevard beautification on the Trans-Canada Highway, repaving on the 500 block of 8th Street South, improvements to water and sewer systems and expansion of the skatepark and other developments within the Mount 7 Rec-Plex block.

To learn more about the Town of Golden’s budget, members of the community are encouraged to visit the town’s website.

