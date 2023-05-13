The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer

Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case

Judge previously dismissed federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.

A judge in April dismissed the federal privacy watchdog’s bid for a declaration that the social media giant, now known as Meta, broke the law governing the use of personal information.

The application was brought by the watchdog in relation to its 2019 investigation of Facebook, conducted jointly with British Columbia’s privacy commissioner, which found shortcomings in its privacy practices.

The investigation followed a complaint that British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access the private data of millions of Facebook users without their consent.

Facebook disputed the findings and did not agree to implement any recommendations.

The watchdog asked the Federal Court in 2020 to require Facebook to correct its privacy practices to conform with a law governing how the private sector can use personal information, but that application was dismissed as well.

“The issues at the heart of this case are directly related to the fundamental privacy rights of Canadians and their ability to participate with trust in our digital society,” privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said in a news release.

“For that reason, my office is appealing the Federal Court’s decision as the matter raises important questions with respect to the interpretation and application of privacy law in Canada that will benefit from clarification by the Federal Court of Appeal.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

facebookFacebook privacy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan’s foreign minister warns
Next story
Wildfire under control in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park outside Vernon

Just Posted

A new childcare facility in Invermere is the second project to be announced in School District No. 6 this year as childcare remains difficult to access in the province. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)
$8.6M childcare facility to be built in Invermere

Golden Food Bank Society. (GFB)
Golden Food Bank launches lending library

Dandelions are one of several invasive plant species that can be found in Golden. Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan
Wildsight Golden’s Community Invasive Plant Program is back

Robert “Felix” Unger has been reported missing. (Submitted)
Creston RCMP looking for missing person