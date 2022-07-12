Princeton woman who drove car towards kids will have no criminal record

The judge granted a conditional discharge for one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle

The woman who pleaded guilty to intentionally driving her vehicle towards a group of students in Princeton won’t get a criminal record.

Tara Krista Woodin appeared in Penticton Court on Tuesday, July 12, where the judge agreed with defence’s request for a conditional discharge; a probationary sentence that when completed means there will be no criminal record attached to Woodin’s name.

Woodin will serve a six-month probation before the discharge is granted, which includes no-contact orders and 30 hours of community service,

The judge noted that Woodin was compliant with the terms of her bail for close to two years. He considered the background that led to the incident, Woodin’s acceptance of responsibility for her actions and her previously clean record.

“I do not wish to hinder your progress and reintegration and to successfully obtain meaningful employment unnecessarily,” said the judge. “As I said, first of all, it’s in your best interest not to be saddled with a criminal record and I am satisfied that is the case.

“The second question is whether…my position on the criminal discharge would be contrary to the public interest. Paying attention to the circumstances as well as looking (into) your character, I am of the view the discharge would not be contrary to the public interest.”

Woodin pleaded guilty to one charge of the dangerous operation of a conveyance in March, 2022. The other charges she was facing — four counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault — were given a stay of proceedings by the court.

According to the judge, the charges stemmed from an incident on October 2020, when Woodin drove her vehicle in a dangerous manner toward several students at Princeton Secondary School.

