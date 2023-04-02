Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

The incident occurred on Old Hedley Road, 4 km from town

A Princeton woman had her licence revoked for 90 days, and her vehicle impounded, following a single car crash on Old Hedley Road, Thursday, March 30.

Originally, it was reported the woman was trapped, after her car missed a turn approximately four km east of town and landed in a farmer’s field, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Police, ambulance, fire department and highway rescue were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m., however the driver was able to get herself out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

She then failed a roadside sobriety test, said Hughes.

