File Photo.

File Photo.

Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

The incident occurred on Old Hedley Road, 4 km from town

A Princeton woman had her licence revoked for 90 days, and her vehicle impounded, following a single car crash on Old Hedley Road, Thursday, March 30.

Originally, it was reported the woman was trapped, after her car missed a turn approximately four km east of town and landed in a farmer’s field, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Police, ambulance, fire department and highway rescue were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m., however the driver was able to get herself out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

She then failed a roadside sobriety test, said Hughes.

Related: Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

Related: 8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Next story
Bloodied Ikea rug left at police department is linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

Just Posted

File Photo.
Princeton woman fails sobriety test after crashing in farmer’s field

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Okanagan Regional Library is receiving more than $1.6 million in provincial funding announced Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Regional Library receives $1.6 million from province

Elk Valley RCMP say walkers should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings (photo courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)
Walking alone after dark? RCMP has some safety tips

Pop-up banner image