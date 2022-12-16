Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo

Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

Town hall releases statement following arrest

A Princeton man is charged with allegedly harassing the town’s mayor, Spencer Coyne.

Tom Muir, 51, faces one count of causing fear of injury or damage to person or property.

Muir was arrested earlier this week and released on conditions.

According to court filings his first court appearance will be February 9, 2023.

RCMP was unable to comment on the charge.

However, town hall confirmed Coyne is the alleged victim in the case.

CAO Lyle Thomas provided the Spotlight with a statement.

“Public officials often receive criticism in many forms and that goes along with the job, however their safety and well-being along with the safety and well-being of all the town’s employees is a paramount concern for town hall.”

Thomas said the municipality has trust there will be a satisfactory resolution.

